NATO2022Bucharest/ ForMin Aurescu: An even more careful monitoring of Black Sea situation needed

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, stated on Wednesday that at the NATO Ministerial Meeting he emphasized the need for even more careful monitoring of the situation in the Black Sea, considering the unpredictability of Russia's behavior, and mentioned that there is openness on the part of the allies to put together their capabilities, so that all information is integrated and used in a more efficient way than at present, told Agerpres.

"During the discussions, I also emphasized the need, given the unpredictability of Russia's behavior, to better organize the activity of monitoring the situation in the Black Sea region, also to facilitate transport in the Black Sea in conditions of safety and security," said Aurescu, at the press conference after the NATO Ministerial.

He pointed out that the incidents that took place in the last period - bombings on the critical infrastructure in Ukraine, missiles that fly over the airspace of the Republic of Moldova or that fall accidentally - show the need for increased vigilance in the air and maritime space in the vicinity of the Alliance fleet.