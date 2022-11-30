NATO2022Bucharest/Geoana: Decisions to provide military equipment to Ukraine belong to NATO countries and partners

The decisions to grant military equipment to Ukraine belong to NATO countries and NATO partners, said, on Wednesday, in Bucharest, the deputy secretary general of the North Atlantic Alliance, Mircea Geoana, told Agerpres.

He spoke, in a press briefing at the end of the Meeting of Heads of Diplomacy from NATO member countries, about the need to synchronize air defense systems with the reconstruction of Ukraine's energy system.

"For the first time in Bucharest, there was also a meeting in the G7+ format, where we found formulas for synchronizing the anti-missile defense system that we have to give to Ukraine and the effort to repair and rebuild Ukraine's energy system," Geoana pointed out.

He emphasized that the military, economic, energy, humanitarian support for Ukraine "will continue in a sustained and coherent manner, both within NATO and in the relationship with the G7 and the European Union".

Mircea Geoana reiterated that the decisions to supply arms to Ukraine are national decisions.

"That's why, at NATO, we don't have this policy of telling an ally or not what and how to give. Everyone organizes themselves in the Ramstein process, which is already very well known. When I spoke with minister (Dmytro, ed. n.) Kuleba, I didn't talk about a certain type of anti-aircraft defense system, but I talked about the need to have a defense as coherent as possible, as comprehensive as possible, but also synchronized with the effort to rebuild the energy system. It is very, very important. In order to have and offer Ukraine high-performance, modern, Western anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems, but made and distributed in such a way that the reconstruction of the energy system is synchronized with this protection," added the Deputy Secretary General of NATO.

He also spoke about the current security situation.

"Russia's divorce, through this barbaric war, from European civilization I think represented for all of us, regardless of geography, throughout Europe, a brutal awakening to reality. Russia is a dangerous and unpredictable player and I think that every country, in a sovereign and democratic way, draws its own conclusions of a strategic and political nature," Mircea Geoana pointed out.