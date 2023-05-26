NATO's Geoana: Europe's gravity centre, shifting, Eastern Europe, real chance to become more robust.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana says Europe's centre of gravity is shifting to the east and there is "a real chance" that Eastern Europe will become more robust politically, economically and technologically, but stresses that things like good governance, transparency and the fight against corruption matter in this process, told Agerpres.

"Europe's centre of gravity is shifting to the east and there is a real chance that Central Europe, South-East Europe and, of course, Eastern Europe will become much more robust politically, economically and technologically. (...) I must also say one important thing, which we should not shy away from. Good governance matters. Transparency matters. Fighting corruption matters. Sometimes, when we talk about these new centres of gravity, we tend to forget that, to really get into the big league, we have to make sure that we also have the political, economic and rule of law institutions, as well as the control and balance mechanisms, so that the real potential, strategic, economic and human, is released," Geoana said in a message at the opening of the debate "Rising Europe - A New Center of Gravity: A Fresh Outlook on Southeastern, Central and Eastern Europe", organised by the Aspen Institute Romania on 25-26 May in Bucharest, under the aegis of "Bucharest Forum - A New European Architecture Programme".

He pointed out, as quoted in a press release, that no one region can develop while others do not, and that former communist Europe should reach full maturity.

"There is no possibility for one region to develop and the others not. I believe this is the time for the former communist Europe, the newcomers to NATO and the EU, to reach full maturity, full level of influence, full level of development and also full level of self-esteem, respect and matching of the strategic value, which we all have in this region, with economic and political power," Geoana added.