Natural gas deposits reach 79 pct, Energy minister says

"I want to tell you that today (Wednesday, ed. n.) we have reached a level of over 79 pct of the gas stock in deposits and we estimate that by the end of the week it will exceed the threshold of 80 pct, the minimum threshold approved in the new regulation of the European Commission. That Romania, as I told you before, taking into account also the production and consumption profile, is on a schedule and on an accelerated trend of growth and preparation for the winter programme," the Energy minister said, told Agerpres.