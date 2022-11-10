Natural growth maintains negative in September this year

The natural growth for the Romanian population remained negative in September this year, namely minus 2,314 people, the number of death being 1.1 times higher than that of live births, according to data released on Thursday, by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

There were 17,460 children born in September 2022, by 688 less than in August 2022. At the same time, there were 19,774 (10,382 men and 9,392 women) people who died in the same month, by 3,370 (1,781 men and 1,589 women) more than in August 2022, told Agerpres.

The number of deaths in children under one year of age, recorded in September 2022, was 81 children, down by 6 compared to July 2022.

In September 2022, 66.7pct of the total number of deaths occurred among people aged at least 70, as follows: 8,239 deaths, representing 41.7pct, were recorded among people aged 80 and over; 4,955 deaths, representing 25.1pct deaths were recorded among people aged 70-79 and 3,640 deaths representing 18.4pct were recorded in people aged 60-69. At the opposite pole, the fewest deaths were recorded in the age groups 0-4 years (95 deaths), 20-29 years (79 deaths) and 5-19 years (46 deaths).

In September 2022, 14,805 marriages were registered with the civil status offices, 4,453 less than in August 2022. The number of divorces pronounced by final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 was 1,940 in September 2022, 114 less than in August 2022.

The INS specifies that the number of newly born who lived recorded in September 2022 was higher by 1,408 compared to the previous month in 2022. The natural growth was negative both in September 2022 (-2,314 persons) and in September 2021 (-9,117 persons).

The number of people who died in September 2022 was by 5,395 lower than in September 2021.

The number of children under the age of one who died in September 2022 was by 10 lower than that recorded in September 2021. In September 2022, the death of 9,957 people (5,209 men and 4,748 women) was recorded in the urban areas, and 9,817 persons died in the rural areas (5,173 men and 4,644 women).

Compared to the same month in 2021, the number of people who died decreased by 2,599 people (1,341 men and 1,258 women) in urban areas and by 2,796 people (1,392 men and 1,404 women) in rural areas.

The number of marriages was, in September 2022, 1,170 lower than the number recorded in the same month of the previous year.

Through final judicial decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 in September 2022 there were 149 fewer divorces recorded than in September 2021.

In the case of children born alive, between January 2020 and September 2022, the number of live births decreased monthly compared to the same month of the previous year, with the exception of August and September 2022 when the number of live births increased compared to the corresponding months of the previous year.

In February, April, May and June of 2022, there was an increase in the number of marriages compared to the same months of 2021, and in the months of January, March, July, August and September of 2022, there were decreases in the number of marriages compared to the same months of 2021.