Natural growth rate in Romania continues to be negative in September 2019

Romania's natural growth continued to be negative in September, with a minus of 1,339 persons compared to the data of the same month in 2018, when a decrease of 2,471 persons was recorded, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the analysed period, the number of live births was higher by 800, whereas the number of deaths recorded in September 2019 was lower by 252 compared to September 2018.At the same time, the number of deaths in children under one year in September was lower by 28 against September 2018.Overall, the natural growth rate was negative both in September 2019 (-1,339 persons) and in September 2018 (-2,471 persons).According to the quoted source, in September 2018, there were 4,376 less marriages, compared to the same month of the previous year, while divorces ordered under Law No.202/2010 increased by 222 compared to the reference period.In terms of the statistics of September 2019 against August 2019, 17,707 births were reported, 701 less.At the same time, in the same interval, the number of deaths stood at 19,046 (-730 against August 2019) and the number of deaths of children under one year stood at 84 (-23).In September 2019, the Register Offices recorded 15,394 marriages, 7,223 less against August 2019. The number of divorces formally pronounced by final court decree and in accordance with Law No.202/2010 stood at 2,503, 267 less than in August 2019, according to the INS data.