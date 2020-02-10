Natural growth stays negative in December (INS)

Romania's natural growth continued to be negative in December 2019, as well, with a minus of 9,124 persons, compared to the data of the same month in 2018, when a decrease of 8,799 persons was recorded, according to the data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the analysed period, the number of live births was lower by 890 compared to the same month of 2018, and the number of deaths was down by 565 compared to December 2018."The natural growth was negative both in December 2019 (-9,124 persons) and in December 2018 (-8,799 persons). The deaths of infants under the age of one year was by 4 lower in December 2019, than the one registered in December 2018," the INS data shows.In December 2019, there were 14,959 children born, by 212 fewer than in November 2019, while the number of deaths recorded in December reached 24,083, by 3,387 more deaths than the previous month.According to the INS, the natural growth was negative in December 2019, with the number of deaths exceeding the number of live births by 9,124. The number of deaths of infants under the age of one, recorded in December, was 94, up 22 from the previous month.The INS data shows that in December 2019, as many as 6,901 marriages were recorded at the registrar's offices, by 162 more than in November 2019, while the number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and pursuant to Law no. 202/2010 was 2,355, by 170 fewer than in November 2019.As of December 2018, the number of marriages was by 1,201 higher than the one registered in the same month of the previous year. The number of divorces pronounced under final court rulings and pursuant to Law no. 202/2010 were by 111 fewer in December 2019, Y-o-Y.The natural growth of the population represents the difference between the number of live births and the number of deceased persons, during the reference period.

AGERPRES