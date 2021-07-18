 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nearly 19 million bank cards are issued in Romania till end of March 2021

www.romaniatv.net
carduri bancare

The total number of bank cards issued in Romania was 18,925,692 units, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, increasing by 0.5 pct compared to the end of the previous quarter, according to data centralized by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to BNR, out of this total, 14,592,364 cards (77.1%) were active, compared to 14,579,234, at the end of last year.

As many as 15,929,528 cards had a debit function and 2,881,354 a credit function.

On the other hand, on 31 March 2021, the number of existing ATMs in Romania was 10,184, that of POSs of 260,922 and of EFTPOSs (Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale) of 260,594.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.