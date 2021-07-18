Nearly 19 million bank cards are issued in Romania till end of March 2021

The total number of bank cards issued in Romania was 18,925,692 units, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, increasing by 0.5 pct compared to the end of the previous quarter, according to data centralized by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

According to BNR, out of this total, 14,592,364 cards (77.1%) were active, compared to 14,579,234, at the end of last year.

As many as 15,929,528 cards had a debit function and 2,881,354 a credit function.

On the other hand, on 31 March 2021, the number of existing ATMs in Romania was 10,184, that of POSs of 260,922 and of EFTPOSs (Electronic Funds Transfer at Point of Sale) of 260,594.

AGERPRES .