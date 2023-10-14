Nearly 200,000 people cross Romania' borders on Friday

Nearly 200,000 people - Romanian and foreign citizens - crossed Romania's borders on Friday.

According to the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF), on October 13, approximately 191,100 Romanian and foreign citizens and over 51,300 means of transport passed through the border checkpoints (both on the entry and exit side), told Agerpres.

There were 95,900 persons entering Romania, including 8,988 Ukrainian citizens. Thus, from Feb.10.2022 (pre-conflict period) to Oct.13.2023, 24,00 hours, at national level, 6,354,718 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

As regards specific activities, in the last 24 hours, in the areas of competence - crossing points and "green border" - the border police detected 91 illegal acts (47 offences and 44 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The value of the fines imposed is approximately 63,400 lei and the goods seized for confiscation were worth more than 3,316,000 lei.

At the same time, 35 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country, as they did not meet the legal requirements, and eight Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.