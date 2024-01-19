Nearly 6,500 Ukrainian citizens enter Romania on Thursday

Nearly 6,500 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania on Thursday, while a total of about 149,600 Romanian and foreign citizens and about 45,800 means of transport completed control formalities at border crossings throughout the country.

"There were 63,299 people entering Romania, including 6,478 Ukrainian citizens," the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) said in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

In the areas of competence, the crossing points and the "green border," the police found 26 illegal acts (13 offences and 13 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, and the value of the fines imposed amounts to about 10,120 lei.

Goods worth approximately 492,800 lei were seized for confiscation.

On Thursday, 19 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they did not meet the conditions provided by the law and 11 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.