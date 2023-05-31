Nearly 76,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including over 8,000 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday 75,908 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 8,039 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, at border crossings throughout the country, approximately 168,630 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with approximately 47,890 means of transport, have completed control formalities, both on the inbound and on the outbound.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,375,725 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 78 illegal acts (48 offences and 30 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to over RON 809,500.

Fines worth approximately RON 40,430 were issued.

On Tuesday, 22 foreign citizens who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country, and 16 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.