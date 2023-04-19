Nearly 97,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, including about 7,800 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of Border Police (IGPR) informs that on Tuesday, 96,563 people entered Romania through the border crossing points, including 7,783 Ukrainian citizens.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, about 181,300 people, Romanian and foreign nationals, with more than 47,900 means of transport, have completed the control formalities at the border crossing points throughout the country, both on the inbound and on the outbound.

As of 10 February 2022 (pre-conflict period), 4,014,273 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania.

As part of the specific activities at crossing points and the green border, the border police found 37 illegal acts (16 crimes and 21 misdemeanors) committed by both Romanian and foreign nationals, told Agerpres.

Fines worth 10,200 RON were issued and the value of the seized undeclared goods amounts to approximately 10,800 RON.

On Tuesday, 20 foreign nationals who did not meet the legal requirements were denied entry to the country and 23 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.