Romania recorded a negative natural growth rate in June 2019 compared to the previous month, in the context in which the number of persons who passed away exceeded that of the newly-born by 5,365, according to the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

In June 2019, the birth of 14,506 children was recorded, by 1,486 fewer than in May, and the number of persons whose deaths were recorded in June stood at 19,871, by 1,632 fewer than the previous month.The number of children under the age of one who passed away in June 2019, was 105, up by 16 from May 2019.On the other hand, in June 2019, the civil registration offices recorded 14,338 marriages, by 1,549 more than in May 2019. The number of divorces pronounced by final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 was 2,431, by 283 fewer than in the previous month.Compared with the same month of 2018, in June 2019 the number of newly-born was by 2,154 lower, and the number of people who passed away was by 575 higher than in June 2018. The natural growth rate was negative both in June 2019 ( -5,365 persons) and in June 2018 (-2.636 persons).The number of children under one year of age who passed away was 2 times lower in June 2019 than in June 2018.As regards the number of marriages, in June 2019, it was by 1,034 higher than the one registered in the same month of the previous year. By final court decisions and according to Law no. 202/2010 there were 322 less divorces in June 2019 than in June 2018.