Negrescu after meeting Greek counterpart: Romania and Greece committeed to a united Europe

Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu on Thursday and Friday paid an working visit to Greece, on which occasion he had meetings with Dimitrios Tzanakopoulos - Minister-delegate and spokesman of the Government of the Hellenic Republic and his counterpart from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Georgios Katrougkalos.

The Minister-delegate for European Affairs laid a wreath at the statue of Romanian diplomat Nicolae Titulescu in Athens and had meetings with members of the Parliament of the Hellennic Republic and with leaders of the Romanian community, shows a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to Agerpres.

The high officials approached a series of topics of a common interest in relation to the current European agenda, as well as the current status of the European Union, the Multi-annul Financial Framework post-2020 (the common cohesion and agricultural policy), Brexit, social aspects, energy security, internal security of the European Union and functioning of the Schengen Zone, Romania's accession to Schengen, migration, Western Balkans and also the Eastern Partnership.

"Romania and Greece are joint in a common effort to build a cohesive and united Europe, which defends its values and principles and functions to the interest of the citizens. We have a constructive dialogue with Greece and with other members of the European Union, of the kind that brings added value within the existing partnerships," mentioned Victor Negrescu, quoted in the press release.

With respect to Brexit, the two officials reiterated their firm support for maintaining the unity among the member states in the second stage of negotiations and they also reiterated their support for a predictable and clean exit, which will lay the foundations for a future agreement between the European Union and the UK.

The dialogue with the Greek side focused on the experience of this country in exercising the Presidency of the Council of the European Union and opportunities of strengthening cooperation on this dimension.

Thus, the Minister-delegate presented the current stage of preparations for the future presidency of the Council of the European Union to be held by Romania in the first quarter of 2019, as well as the later stages of this process, with the Romanian official reaffirming Romania's commitment to act as an impartial mediator, in advancing important debates and negotiations to take place over January-June 2019.

"I reiterated our country's desire to benefit from the experience and use the positive examples of our partners who already held the presidency of the Council of the European Union," said Victor Negrescu.

His visit was part of the Minister-delegate for European Affairs' efforts of strengthening dialogue and cooperation in the European Affairs field with the members states, with a view to efficiently promoting the common interests at the European union level, shows MAE.