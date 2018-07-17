Negrescu: Cooperation with Germany in European affairs area can strengthen Romania's position inside EU

At a meeting with Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth on Tuesday, Romania's Minister-delegate for European Affairs Victor Negrescu highlighted the importance of the Romanian-German partnership, informs Agerpres.

The two voiced a desire to consolidate co-operation on a European level and co-ordinate positions, particularly on topics on which the two countries share similar visions.

"The European Union remains an indispensable project for all of us, and Romania is prepared to participate, through concrete actions, in restarting the community project, with a final goal a construction closer to its citizens. In this respect, conducting a deep dialogue with Germany on files of common interest, as well as three-way co-operation alongside France can strengthen Romania's position in the European Union and can contribute to a successful Romanian presidency of the Council of the European Union while sending, at the same time, a strong message of unity, as the current challenges cannot be overcome but through joint efforts," Negrescu is quoted as saying in a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) statement.

The discussions also focused on the latest developments in the preparations for Romania's taking over the presidency of the Council of the European Union, with Negrescu reviewing the main dimensions of the agenda of Romania's presidency of the Council of the European Union, as well as the developments in internal preparedness.

The consultations also allowed for an opinion exchange on current priority issues in relation to the European agenda, such as the future of the European Union, Brexit, negotiations over the future Multiannual Financial Framework, internal security, social aspects, the Eastern Partnership and the EU enlargement process.