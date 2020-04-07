Nelu Tataru, regarding cases of infections with novel coronavirus: We maintain that slight increase

Minister of Health Nelu Tataru stated on Tuesday that the number of infections with the novel coronavirus maintains a slight, "progressive" increase, yet there is no inflow of cases to block the activity in medical units.

According to the minister, reports on the number of infections were lower, as less tests were processed on the weekend.

"There were fewer tests on the weekend. Less tests were processed and this is the reason. (...) At this moment, we maintain that slight increase, progressive, but we do not have that inflow of cases to somehow block the respective medical unit. We have a series of difficult cases, critical, in intensive care and we will have also a number of deaths as a consequence. At this moment, we are at a difference of two-three days with the tests that must be processed," said Tataru at private broadcaster Digi24.

He added that in Romania there are approximately 50 testing centers.

"We have several testing centers. We are reaching around 50 testing centers at this moment, but we must distribute more judiciously these tests in these testing centers, in order to have these tests that can be done in a center with a higher production taken there, so that the smaller centers are not crowded with a number of tests that would encumber them and we would have to wait several days to have results," Tataru showed.

According to him, sufficient tests are available.

"We are organised in such a way that each county is allotted to a large regional center, which can process the tests in due time," the Health Minister explained. AGERPRES