Net investments in national economy January through September up almost 19pct

Net investments in the national economy in the first nine months of the current year amounted to 67.139 billion lei, up 18.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2018, over half of them being recorded in the new construction sector, according to data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the third quarter of 2019, the net investments made in the national economy stood at 26.842 billion lei, higher by 26.8 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2018.Between January 1 and September 30, 2019, the net investments made in the national economy rose by 18.6 per cent compared to the same period of 2018, a growth recorded for all the structural elements as follows: new construction works (+ 34.0 per cent), other expenses (+ 6.9 per cent) and machinery including means of transport (+ 4.8 per cent).During the mentioned period, investments in new construction works amounted to 35.577 billion lei and those that targeted machines (including means of transport) reached 23.979 billion lei.In the third quarter of 2019, compared to the third quarter of 2018, the net investments made in the national economy increased by 26.8 per cent, an increase registered for all the structural elements as follows: new construction works (+ 40.9 per cent), machinery including means of transport (+ 14.6 per cent) and other expenses (+ 12.5 per cent).