Net investments in Romanian economy increase by 1.5 pct in first semester

INS - Institutul Naţional de Statistică

Net investments done in the national economy totaled 41.596 billion RON, in H1 of 2020, an increase by 1.5 pct, over H1 of 2019, shows the provisional data published, on Wednesday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

Thus, in H1 2020, compared to H2 2019, net investments in the national economy increased by 1.5 pct, a growth recorded in new construction work by 7 pct and machinery (including means of transportation) by 2.3 pct. In other expenses, a 21.5 pct drop was recorded.

According to the INS, in Q2 2020, the net investments in the national economy totaled 23.509 billion RON, a 0.4 pct increase, compared to Q2 2019.

The INS data shows that in Q2 2020, compared to Q2 2019, the net investments done in the national economy increased by 0.4 pct, a growth recorded in other expenses by 15.5 pct and in machinery (including means of transportation) by 0.7 pct. In new construction work a drop of 1.9 pct was recorded.

