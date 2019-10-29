Net salaries of employees in advertising industry in Romania up 3 pct, on average, in 2019

The net salaries of employees in the advertising industry in Romania increased, on average, by 3 percent, in 2019, compared to the value recorded in the previous year, according to the Salary Survey study conducted by PwC Romania for the Union of Romanian Advertising Agencies (UAPR).

According to the centralized data in the research which cites figures from the Media Fact Book 2019, the Romanian advertising market has increased by 10 percent this year compared to 2018. However, the net value in euros of investments in advertising corresponding to 2018 has not reached the record level of 2008 yet, this time being estimated by industry players only in 2021.

By departments, the media one benefited from the highest salary increase, namely of 5.6 percent, followed by the creative (+ 4 percent) and the digital one (+ 2.5 percent).

In terms of gender-based pay, the advertising industry enjoys one of the most balanced, with virtually no pay gap in most areas of the industry. Among the few exceptions to this balance of income are the management positions, where the study reveals a positive difference of about 5 percent in favor of female managers.

The Salary Survey is a study that tracks the evolution of remuneration in the local advertising market, being carried out by the UAPR every two years, in collaboration with PwC Romania. The study aims to provide a clear and transparent picture of the salary levels of all important positions in the advertising industry.