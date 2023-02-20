New 3 magnitude earthquake hits Gorj county, Monday afternoon

An earthquake of low intensity, with a 3 magnitude on the Richter scale, occurred on Monday, at 13:23 local time, in Gorj county, at a depth of 3 km, told Agerpres.

According to the data published by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development (INCDFP), the intensity of the earthquake was I.

The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 108 km northwest of Craiova, 110 km southwest of Sibiu, 144 km west of Pitesti, 160 km southeast of Timisoara, 179 km southeast of Arad, 183 km south of Cluj-Napoca and 204 km west of Brasov.

The latest data posted by the National Institute for Earth Physics Research and Development on its Facebook page shows that, as of Saturday, a number of 690 aftershocks have occurred as a result of the 5.7 magnitude earthquake of 14 February 2023.