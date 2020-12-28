New anti-COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Romania on December 29 and 30

New batches of anti-COVID-19 vaccines will arrive in Romania on the 29th and 30th of December, announced the National Committee of Coordinating Activities Regarding Vaccination against COVID-19, according to AGERPRES.

"From the information we have, there was a shipping delay in 8 countries due to some technical issues of the manufacturer. Thus, at this moment, we know that the new anti-COVID 19 vaccines will arrive in Romania on the 29th in Bucharest, Cluj and Timisoara and on the 30th of December in Brasov, Constanta, Craiova and Iasi", according to the quoted source.

Almost 1,000 people, part of the medical staff, have been vaccinated on Sunday, until 18:00, at the level of the entire country, no person who was immunized showing negative side effects.