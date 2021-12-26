New bishop of Deva and Hunedoara, enthroned at cathedral in Deva

His Grace, father Nestor, was enthroned on Sunday as bishop of Deva and Hunedoara, where the Metropolitan Laurentiu of Ardeal participated, along with a council of priests.

During the religious ceremony, which took place at the Episcopal cathedral in Deva, there were also members of parliament,as well as representatives of local and county authorities.

Despite the rainy weather, because of reasons regarding respecting the sanitary norms imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of believers watched the enthroning ceremony outside the church, where screens were placed in the courtyard of the place of worship.

The new bishop of Deva and Hunedoara, Nestor, was chosen for this position on December 16 by the members of the Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church, after the position was vacant because of the death of His Grace Gurie Georgiu, who was struck by COVID-19, on October 21.

The new bishop of Deva and Hunedoara showed the importance of the work that bishop Gorie made for more than 12 years. Amongst the objectives realized by his predecessor, bishop Nestor mentioned the new administrative headquarters of the Eparchial centre, an important number of educational centers and social-philanthropic structures, daycare for children, youth centers, orphanages, social-medical centers. Furthermore, next year, the Diocese will open a kindergarten for children.

Furthermore, this year, the Deva Diocese started works for the "Father Arsenie Boca" Settlement, which will be placed in the vicinity of the Deva Municipality, where a monastery will operate, a high school, a nursing home and a palliative care center.

"I consider that this moment (enthroning ed. n) is not a new beginning, but only a short stopover in a journey, on a path that was well grounded, but which it must keep being traveled, with the same love and zeal which were imprinted by her initiator, so that the spirit of the predecessor to live on, through the works of his disciple, and the joy of love between them to carry on beyond time and space", bishop Nestor pointed out.

Bishop Nestor, named Dumitru-Cristian Dinculeana, was born on June 11, 1983, in Craiova, Dolj county.

Between the years 2003-2007 he followed the courses of the Orthodox Theology College in Craiova, the Pastoral Theology Section. In 2009 he graduated with a masters degree from the same institution.

He followed doctorate classes, between 2011 and 2014, at the Orthodox Theology College in Alba Iulia.

He received a study scholarship in Italy, in Padova, in order to write his doctorate thesis (2012-2013). He received the title of doctor in 2015.

In 2009 he was received in the monastic community where he received the name of Nestor. He was ordained hieromonk in 2011 and ordained archimandrite in 2014.

In 2013, for half a year, he fulfilled the position of liturgical-pastoral councilor of the Deva and Hunedoara Diocese.

Between 2013 and 2018 he was an church-administrative vicar, since 2018 he was parish-administrative vicar, and since February 25, 2021, he was vicar-bishop of the Deva and Hunedoara Diocese. AGERPRES