New car registrations up 18.14 pct this March

Romania's new car registrations stood at 7,861 units this March, 18.14 percent higher than in the year-ago period, shows data centralized by the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association based on reports of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration.

Registrations of new cars in Q1 2021 amounted to 20,762 units, 25.79 percent down YoY.

The Dacia brand tops the ranking in the category of new cars registered since the beginning of the year with 3,830 units, followed by Ford with 1,905 units, Toyota - 1,882, Hyundai - 1,844, Skoda - 1,767, Volkswagen - 1,548, Renault - 1,049, BMW - 939, Mercedes-Benz - 810 and Suzuki - 809.

In the used cars category, as many as 36,558 units were registered for the first time in Romania this March, by 1.41 percent more than in March 2020.

The number of used car registrations in Q1 2021 reached 101,299 units, 6.27 percent less compared to the first three months of the previous year.

