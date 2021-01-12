New Dacia registrations in Romania at 47,380 in 2020

With 47,380 new vehicles registered in Romania in 2020, car manufacturer Dacia saw its market share increase 2.4 percent from the previous year to 32.4 percent, shows data released by the company on Tuesday.

The total number of registrations includes 5,024 Dacia vehicles delivered for the Romanian Police fleet.

For the tenth straight year in 2020 Romania's top three best-selling cars were Logan, Duster and Sandero, each of them recording also a share increase in its respective market segment.

Thus, the Logan remained the most popular model on the domestic market with 18,627 units sold, and the Stepway version rolled out just a year ago accounted for almost a quarter of all Logan registrations.

Duster SUV registrations went up from 11,736 units in 2019 to 12,161 units in 2020, strengthening its position as unchallenged leader in Romania's C-SUV segment.

Similarly, the Sandero supermini saw its share in the B-segment increase by over 1 percent due to the 9,420 registered units, with the Stepway version accounting for more than 90 percent of the Sandero model sales.

"The results of both Logan and Sandero (with the Stepway version) are all the more so remarkable as they are both at the end of their careers, as a new generation of models rolled in at the end of 2020, featuring major advances in design, equipment and perceived quality. The new Logan and Sandero models were recently awarded the title 'Car of the Year 2021 in Romania'," the carmaker's release states.

Dacia brand total sales (in Romania and international markets) last year amounted to 520,765 units, of which 385,674 vehicles sold in Europe (EU and EFTA countries).