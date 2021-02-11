 
     
New death among patients moved out of 'Matei Bals' fire-hit pavilion, blaze aftermath toll at 19

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
incendiu matei bals

The Health Ministry announced yet another death among the patients who had been moved from the fire-hit Covid pavilion of the 'Matei Bals' Institute, which brings the total death toll in the aftermath of the blaze to 19, according to AGERPRES.

The fatality is a 65-year-old man who had been transferred to the 'St. John' Clinical Emergency Hospital in Bucharest.

He was suffering from a severe form of Covid-19 and had multiple underlying conditions.

A post mortem examination will determine the cause of the death, the Health Ministry said.

