New earthquake in the Vrancea seismic zone, on Tuesday afternoon

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon at 17:35 local time in the Vrancea seismic zone, Prahova County, according to information published by the National Institute for Research - Development for Earth Physics (INCDFP).

It was the second earthquake on Tuesday, the first of 3.4 on the Richter scale, taking place at 13:53 local time, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County.

The earthquake in Prahova County took place at a depth of 129 kilometers. It was registered near the following cities: 43 km north of Ploiesti, 51 km southeast of Brasov, 100 km north of Bucharest, 111 km northeast of Pitesti, 148 km west of Braila, 150 km southwest of Bacau, 153 km west of Galati, 160 km east of Sibiu, 165 km north of Ruse, 214 km northeast of Craiova, Agerpres.ro informs.

Since the beginning of December, 21 earthquakes have occurred in Romania, with magnitudes between 2.1 and 4.1 on the Richter scale.