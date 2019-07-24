New ForMin Manescu, IntMin Moga and Deputy PM Fifor take oath of office

Ramona Manescu, Nicolae Moga and Mihai Fifor took the oath of office on Wednesday in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis for the Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministries office, Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships office respectively.

The head of state wished success to the new three members of the Dancila Cabinet.The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, ministers, Deputy Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Florin Iordache, Government Secretary General Toni Grebla and presidential advisors.President Klaus Iohannis signed on Wednesday the decrees appointing Nicolae Moga as Interior Minister and Ramona Manescu as Foreign Affairs Minister, according to a Presidential Administration release.Through another decree, Mihai Fifor was appointed Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships.Furthermore, Iohannis took note of Carmen Dan's resignation from the Interior Ministry and signed the decree dismissing Teodor Melescanu from the Foreign Affairs Minister office.