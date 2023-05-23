New gov't to be installed by June 1 at the latest (IntMin)

A new government will be installed at the Victoria Palace by June 1, Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode declared on Tuesday in Vaslui County at the inauguration of the Bumbata - Leova Border Crossing Point.

"Our concern is to do our job day by day in the interest of the Romanians. I believe that this change of government will take place within the term agreed by the coalition, so that by June 1st we have a new government installed at the Victoria Palace," Bode said, adding that he doesn't know when Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca will step down.

"I don't know if he will do it on Thursday, Friday or Saturday. We must also take into account what the coalition leaders said, namely that our major concern now is to solve the grievances of the education workers and once we defuse this conflict, we can enter the final stretch with the negotiations for the new governing line-up," Bode said. AGERPRES