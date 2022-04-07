New international momentum for Topoloveni plum jam following EU decision

The Topoloveni plum jam gets new international momentum following Decision No. 532 of the EC and the European Parliament published in the EU's Official Journal of April 1, 2022, establishing a list of protected geographical indications to be filed as applications for international registration; this provides the brand better protection and higher international visibility, says the manufacturer of the PGI product, Sonimpex, Agerpres reports.

On April 7, 2011 the Topoloveni plum jam was granted the Protected Geographical Indication label and has since gone on to receive the NATO food safety certification, landed the top position in the Taste Atlas ranking of the world's best rated jarred fruit products and an 'A' rating on the Nutri-Score scale. In the 11 years since getting the PGI tag, it has strengthened its position on the domestic market, it has been registered in the U.S. and Canada's trademark protection system and has reached over 20 countries around the world.For this year, apart from Romania, the Topoloveni plum jam's promotion scope includes the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Greece.Sonimpex Topoloveni, holder of a Royal Warrant for the Royal House of Romania, set itself a target to provide a healthy and balanced diet by putting only functional foods on the market, with no added sugar, additives or preservatives. Other important objectives of the company are to promote the Romanian culinary tradition and support the local economy by purchasing exclusively Romanian fruits and vegetables.