New manufacturing orders up 19.7 pct in H1

New orders for Romania's manufacturing industry in H1 2022 were 19.7 percent up in nominal terms from the same period of the year before, on the back of growth in the intermediate goods industry (+28.9 percent), the durables industry (+26.9 percent), the FMCG industry (+20.9 percent), and the capital goods industry (+13.9 percent), the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs on Friday.

Compared to May 2022, new manufacturing orders this June were 4.5 percent down overall in nominal terms due to the decline in the durables industry (-12.6 percent), the intermediate goods industry (-9.0 percent), the FMCG industry (-3.5 percent), and the capital goods industry (-1.0 percent).

Year-over-year, new orders in the manufacturing industry were 11 percent up in nominal terms this June due to growth in the intermediate goods industry (+15.9 percent), the FMCG industry (+10.2 percent), the capital goods industry (+8.4 percent), and the durables industry (+7.7 percent). AGERPRES