New ministers of European Projects, Research take oath of office

On Tuesday, Marcel Bolos and Sebastian Burduja took the oath of office as Minister of Investment and European Projects and Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, respectively, in front of President Klaus Iohannis.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Cotroceni Palace and it was also attended by the President of the Senate, Florin Citu, the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, the Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, the President of the UDMR (Democratic Union of Hungarians of Romania), Kelemen Hunor, presidential advisers, Agerpres.ro informs.

On Tuesday, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decrees appointing Marcel Bolos as Minister of European Investments and Projects, and Sebastian Burduja as Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization. The head of state also signed the decree by which he dismissed Marcel Bolos from the office of Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization.