New orders in Romania's manufacturing industries, up 22.3pct Jan.-Sept. 2021

New orders in Romania's manufacturing industries increased in nominal terms by 22.3%, between January 1 and September 30, 2021, as against the same period in 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

Thus, manufacturers' new orders in the first nine months of the year versus January 1 - September 30, 2020 increased overall by 22.3%, on increases in the intermediate goods industry (+ 37.2%), durable goods industry (+ 22.6%) and in the capital goods industry (+ 17.7%); the consumer goods industry decreased by 1.3%.

According to INS, the September 2021 new orders in the manufacturing industries increased overall by 23.8% on a monthly basis, on increases in the capital goods industry (+ 34.1%), the durable goods industry (+ 23.3%), the consumer goods industry (+ 20.7%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 11.7%).Also, the September 2021 new orders in the manufacturing industries increased overall by 1.0% y-o-y, on increases in the intermediate goods industry (+ 36.1%) and in the durable goods industry (+ 7.7%); both the capital goods industry (-14.3%) and the consumer goods industry (-0.3%) declined.