 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

New orders in Romania's manufacturing industries, up 22.3pct Jan.-Sept. 2021

ZF
tutun industrie

New orders in Romania's manufacturing industries increased in nominal terms by 22.3%, between January 1 and September 30, 2021, as against the same period in 2020, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Friday, agerpres reports.

Thus, manufacturers' new orders in the first nine months of the year versus January 1 - September 30, 2020 increased overall by 22.3%, on increases in the intermediate goods industry (+ 37.2%), durable goods industry (+ 22.6%) and in the capital goods industry (+ 17.7%); the consumer goods industry decreased by 1.3%.

According to INS, the September 2021 new orders in the manufacturing industries increased overall by 23.8% on a monthly basis, on increases in the capital goods industry (+ 34.1%), the durable goods industry (+ 23.3%), the consumer goods industry (+ 20.7%) and the intermediate goods industry (+ 11.7%).

Also, the September 2021 new orders in the manufacturing industries increased overall by 1.0% y-o-y, on increases in the intermediate goods industry (+ 36.1%) and in the durable goods industry (+ 7.7%); both the capital goods industry (-14.3%) and the consumer goods industry (-0.3%) declined.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.