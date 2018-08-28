New passenger terminal to be built at Henri Coanda Airport

The government approved on Wednesday technical and economic indicators for a strategic infrastructure development programmme for the Henri Coanda International Airport, under which a new passenger terminal is being built.

"The programme provides for investment in developing the infrastructure of the Henri Coanda International Airport and consists mainly of the construction of a new passenger terminal capable of accommodating existing and projected passenger traffic, new runways, aprons and related airport infrastructure," governmental spokesman Nelu Barbu said Wednesday after a government meeting.He added that the new airport access infrastructure will be developed in the eastern area, as well as other infrastructure adjacent to the airport."The new modular passenger terminal will cover 100,000 square metres, with two modules of 1,500 passengers per hour, 25 boarding gates. The apron will cover 650,000 square metres and provide 56 new parking spots for the aircraft; there will be new runways of 266,000 square metres and 9,600 car parks," Barbu explained.According to him, the investment will be implanted in 60 months counting from the signing of the contract, and the necessary funds will come from the airport's own sources. The budget of the Ministry of Transport will provide the money for expropriations, as required by law.