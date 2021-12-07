New quarantine rules for people arriving in Romania

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Monday evening a series of rules for the quarantine of persons arriving in Romania, applicable December 10, 2021, 24:00hrs through January 8, 2022, 24:00hrs, agerpres reports.A 14-day quarantine is established at home, at a stated location or special place for persons arriving from the other member states of the European Union, the European Economic Area and Switzerland for:
* persons who arrive from the green or yellow zone and do not present proof of vaccination, proof of positive confirmation for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the last 180 days prior to entry into the country and for which at least 14 days have elapsed between the date of confirmation and the date of entry into the country, or proof of a negative RT-PCR test for COVID-19 taken no more than 72 hours before boarding (for those travelling by public transport) or entering the country (for those travelling by personal means);
* persons who arrive from the red zone and do not present proof of vaccination or positive confirmation for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the last 180 days prior to entry into the country and for which at least 14 days have elapsed between the date of confirmation and the date of entry.
At the same time, under the latest CNSU decision, a 10-day quarantine is established for unvaccinated persons, for persons who have not tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the last 180 days prior to entry into the country and arriving from other red-zone member states of the European Union, the European Economic Area or Switzerland, if they present a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before boarding (for those travelling by public transport) or entering the country (for those travelling by personal means);
The same CNSU Decision establishes a 14-day quarantine at home, at a stated location or special place for persons arriving from third countries failing to produce a negative RT-PCR COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before boarding (for those travelling by public transport) or entering the country (for those travelling by personal means).
The same 10-day quarantine rule applies for unvaccinated persons and for persons not tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus infection 180 days prior to arriving in Romania from third countries, regardless of their inclusion in the risk zone, if they show a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection taken no more than 48 hours prior to boarding (for those travelling by public transport) or entering the country (for those travelling by personal means). In such instances, some categories of persons are exempted from quarantine.