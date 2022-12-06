New St. George Church holds Hierarchical Divine Liturgy on St. Nicholas Day, celebrated on Tuesday

The Orthodox Church celebrates on Tuesday Saint Nicholas, the Archbishop of Myra in Lycia, the Miracle-Maker, told Agerpres.

The New St. George Church in the Romanian Capital City Bucharest, which hosts the hand of St. Nicholas, with wh. ich he used to perform miracles. The Saint Liturgy will be performed as of 9.30 am by the Assistant Bishop to the Patriarch, His Grace, Varlaam Ploiesteanul, who is also Patriarch Daniel's delegate to the patron saint of this church, according to priest Emil-Nedelea Caramizaru.

"This very precious relic, the hand with which St. Nicholas of Myra in Lycia used to perform His miracles has been kept by the New St. George Church for 420 years, since 1600, when the Great Ruler Mihai Viteazul (Michael The Brave) The Unifier brought it here," priest Emil-Nedelea Caramizaru told AGERPRES.

This year, besides the tabernacle with the hand St. Nicholas used to perform miracles with, the New St. George Church also holds the Holy Belt of St. Mary, which was brought here on Sunday by a delegation from the Kato Xenia Monastery in Greece.

On Tuesday, these precious relics will be shown for prayer in the church between 6.00 am and 10.00 pm, and between 8.00 am and 10.00 pm on Wednesday, after which the Greek delegation will leave for Greece with the Holy Belt.