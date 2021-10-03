New tranche of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech will arrive in the country on Monday

A new tranche of vaccine from Pfizer BioNTech, consisting of 303,030 doses, will arrive in the country on Monday, informs the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV), Agerpres informs.

According to the quoted source, the vaccines will arrive by air, at the Otopeni airport.

Transport to the storage centres is ensured by the producing company, including on land. The vaccines are transported in optimal safety conditions, in special containers, with dry ice and sealed foil."The doses will be stored at the National Storage Center, and in the next period they will be distributed in the existing regional centers at national level. The National Storage Center for vaccines against COVID-19 within the "Cantacuzino" Institute is fully authorized and approved by the the National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicine for human use," says CNCAV.To date, Romania has received 12,556,889 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 7,936,721 have already been used to immunize the population.