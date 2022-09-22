NGO announces opening of first Ukrainian school in Romania, in Sibiu

The association "Sus inima" announced on Thursday, through a press release, the opening of the first school for refugee children from Ukraine in Romania, being a private school, where a single tuition of 200 lei for a year of study has to be paid.

"We invite you on October 1 to the event 'Open Doors Day at the Ukrainian School in Sibiu', from 10.00 to 14.00, on No 5 Smardan Street in Sibiu. The daily school program will start on Monday, October 3, 2022. The curriculum is aligned with the educational program in Ukraine. Within the school there will be: 4 teachers, 1 Romanian language teacher, 1 English language teacher, 1 Ukrainian language teacher and 2 arts and technology teachers. Apart from the language teacher Romanian, the entire staff is made up of refugee teachers from Ukraine," the NGO's press release states, told Agerpres.

The space where the activity will take place is made available by the Sibiu Evangelical Parish.

"The school in this form will function for one year, being a 9-month project (October - June). During this year, the children will have the opportunity to learn the Romanian language, and next year they will be able to continue school, either in the educational system Romanian as a pupil, not a visitor as it was until now, either to return to Ukraine and re-enter the educational system there," the press release reads.

The president of the "Sus inima" association, Carmen Chindris, stated that 234 children from Ukraine, being students from grades V-XI, have enrolled in this school so far.

For each pupil, the family pays a fee of 200 lei at this school, announce the initiators of the project.