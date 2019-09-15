 
     
Nicholas David Ionel wins first ITF title of his career, in Brasov

Romanian Nicholas David Ionel (17 y/o) on Sunday won his first ITF title in the city of Brasov's USD-15.000 tennis tournament after defeating the Ukrainian Oleksiy Krutih 7-5 6-4.

Nicholas David Ionel is at his first ITF final in the men's singles.

The Romanian tennis player has attained the semis of the men's doubles of the US Open this year in the juniors' competition.

Ionel (ATP #1,179) moved forward versus a 19-year old #844 ATP competitor.

Last year, the Ukrainian had won 6-3 6-3 in the quarters of the junior tournament in central Medias.

