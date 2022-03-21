 
     
Nicholas David Ionel wins ITF tournament in Marrakech

Nicholas David Ionel

Young Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel has won the 15,000-dollar ITF tournament in Marrakech (Morocco), on Sunday, after defeating, in the final, French player Alexis Musialek, 6-3, 6-2.

Ionel (19 years old, #398 ATP), the top seed, won after one hour and 34 minutes.

For the Romanian it was the seventh ITF tournament won in singles' and the second this year, after the one in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Ionel won in the first round against Italian Stefano Battaglino, 6-4, 6-4, defeated Moroccan Adam Moundir in the round of 16, 6-4, 6-4, followed by another win in the quarterfinals against Frenchman Maxime Hamou, 6-3, 6-3, while in the semifinals he defeated another French player, Titouan Droguet, by 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3).

