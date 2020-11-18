Nicusor Dan: Culture - economic development engine; Bucharest has great opportunity with cultural area

Culture is "an engine of economic development", and Bucharest has a great opportunity through "the creative cultural ecosystem that has formed here over time, with many achievements, especially in the independent area," Mayor General of Bucharest Nicusor Dan said.

"Culture is not just a necessity and it is not just an indicator of a nation's civilization, culture is an engine of development, because if a person in this world wants to go on a city break in Belgrade or in Bucharest or in Budapest, he/she will look at what the cultural offer is. The cultural offer is part of the quality of life indicator, I return to the economic part: if a company wants to move to Bucharest or Belgrade or Budapest, it will look at the quality of education, will look at air pollution, will look at the cultural offer in that city and that is why culture, I repeat, is an engine of economic development. Bucharest has a great opportunity with the creative cultural area, because a creative cultural ecosystem has formed here over time, with a lot of achievements, especially in the independent area and that is why I welcome this help that comes from the Government for the entire cultural sector," Nicusor Dan said on Wednesday, at Victoria Palace, in a press conference with Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan and Culture Minister Bogdan Gheorghiu.

Bucharest's mayor general pointed out that the aid scheme announced by the Government for the cultural industry helps that "a whole expertise and a whole professionalization, which took place in these years, should not be lost".