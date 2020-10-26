Nicusor Dan, definitively validated as Bucharest general mayor by Court of Appeal

The Bucharest Court of Appeal validated, on Monday, Nicusor Dan as general mayor of the Capital, after the court rejected all 52 appeals made in this case, according to AGERPRES.

The court's decision is final.

On October 12, Nicusor Dan was validated by the Bucharest Tribunal as the general mayor of the Capital, but he could not take over his mandate, because the court's decision was challenged by 52 people.

On Monday, the Court of Appeal rejected the 52 appeals as belatedly drafted and validated Nicusor Dan as general mayor.