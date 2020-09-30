 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Nicusor Dan participates in meeting of PNL leadership

Facebook
Nicusor Dan

The elected mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, participates on Wednesday in the meeting of the National Permanent Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"I was invited to the PNL leadership meeting and I came with pleasure, because it is the party that strongly supported me in these local elections. I came to reaffirm my partnership with them," said Nicusor Dan.

Asked if he excludes becoming a member of the PNL at some point, he replied: "We will see what happens in the future. For the moment I want to focus on the problems that Bucharest has and at this moment I have come to stay talk to my PNL partners."

The PNL National Permanent Bureau met at the party's headquarters to analyze the results of the local elections and to decide on the alliance policy.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.