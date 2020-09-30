Nicusor Dan participates in meeting of PNL leadership

The elected mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, participates on Wednesday in the meeting of the National Permanent Bureau of the National Liberal Party (PNL).

"I was invited to the PNL leadership meeting and I came with pleasure, because it is the party that strongly supported me in these local elections. I came to reaffirm my partnership with them," said Nicusor Dan.Asked if he excludes becoming a member of the PNL at some point, he replied: "We will see what happens in the future. For the moment I want to focus on the problems that Bucharest has and at this moment I have come to stay talk to my PNL partners."The PNL National Permanent Bureau met at the party's headquarters to analyze the results of the local elections and to decide on the alliance policy.