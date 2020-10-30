Nicusor Dan: Schools should remain closed until COVID-19 incidence less than 3/1,000 inhabitants

The general mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, supports the measure that the schools in Bucharest should remain closed until the incidence of COVID-19 is less than 3 per thousand inhabitants, according to AGERPRES.

"Children are transmitters of this disease. (...) We also have the problem in Bucharest of schools that operate in three shifts and in which it is practically impossible to distance children in the classroom. (...) Given the current conditions in Bucharest, we can do online school under acceptable conditions. It is a safety measure that I wholeheartedly support, so until we reduce that index below three, as the specialists have established, I support that schools remain closed," Nicusor Dan told B1 TV on Thursday.

Regarding the possible quarantine of some areas, he mentioned that such a decision must be based on data.

He brought to mind that on Thursday afternoon he had a discussion related to coronavirus with all the factors involved in this field in Bucharest and that there are locations where the health protection rules are violated.

"There are places in Bucharest, especially terraces, where the rules are repeatedly violated, and we had this discussion about what we could do at the level of the Police, the Gendarmerie so that such things would stop," said Nicusor Dan.

According to him, the discussions were also related to the categories of people.

"The Capital City Hall did somewhere around 10,000 tests, it is insignificant (...) We discussed the testing capacity in Bucharest of the institutions of the Ministry of Health and the City Hall institutions and about the categories of people the Capital City Hall can focus now (...) to reduce the transmission chain," added Nicusor Dan.