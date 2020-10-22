Nicusor Dan: Taking over mandate as general mayor of Bucharest, delayed by at least a week

The general mayor-elect of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, said on Thursday that taking over his mandate will be delayed for at least a week, due to 52 appeals submitted by councilors of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and "those close to them", according to AGERPRES.

During a press conference held in front of the Bucharest City Hall, Nicusor Dan said that the appeals are "embarrassing chicanes" of the PSD by which the delaying of the mandate is attempted.



"We are four weeks after the elections. There are many cities, many mayoralties in which the incumbent mayors have taken over their mandate already for a few days and have started to solve the problems of the citizens. There are mayors of all political colours. In Bucharest however, at the General City Hall, we will wait at least another week due to the irresponsible attitude of the PSD. We are speaking of 52 appeals done by the PSD councilors or close to the PSD to the decision of the Tribunal that validated my candidacy. 52 appeals that will be discussed on Monday by the Bucharest Court of Appeals," he said.



Nicusor Dan mentioned that the appeal requests invoke "ridiculous reasons", including electoral fraud and that they take over "copy-paste" passages, even with spelling mistakes.



"They mention electoral fraud, in the same conspiratorial style that the PSD has shown to us in the past years. These demands are all copy paste one from the other. Even spelling mistakes are taken over one from the other. And they demand, no more, no less - now, four weeks since the elections - to have new local elections in Bucharest," showed the elected general mayor.



Nicusor Dan accused Gabriela Firea of "cowardice" and "resenting attitude".



"Firstly, I want to note the cowardice of the former PSD mayor Firea, who put her subordinates to sign these appeals but didn't sign them herself, even if she wants to contest the result of the elections. And then I want to note the resenting attitude and malice and ill will of a character that posed for years as the embodiment of Christian virtues," he mentioned.



The General Mayor-elect emphasized that he will analyze carefully all the acts signed in this period in the General City Hall, deeming that the delaying of him taking over his mandate was meant to "cover" certain aspects.



"I spoke in the electoral campaign of a spider web of interests in the City Hall. This is why they're delaying, so that these people, on one hand, cover up things they did during the mandate and, on the other hand, at the last hour they issue some acts by which to regulate some things they've done. I promise to Bucharesters that I will look carefully at all acts that were signed in this period," said Nicusor Dan.



He added that, four years ago, Gabriela Firea took over her mandate after 17 days, but that in his case this may happen after 31-32 days since the elections.