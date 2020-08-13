Nicusor Dan:After elections we'll refer Constanda and Bordei Park land litigation to state institutions

Immediately after the local elections, the Constanda and Bordei Park land litigation will be referred to the state institutions, PNL (National Liberal Party) and USR PLUS Alliance-supported independent candidate to the Bucharest City Hall Nicusor Dan said on Thursday.

"There follows a meeting of the General Council in which the PSD (Social Democratic Party) Mayor and the PSD team want to do the last shenanigans of this mandate. I want to warn the PSD mayor, and the PSD team that things will not stay that way, that immediately after the elections we will do a check into what happened and we will refer to the competent institutions in particular the Constanda and Bordei Park issue," Nicusor Dan told a press conference in front of the Bucharest City Hall.

He brought to mind that the City Hall was bankrupt before the Constanda case appeared and showed that the debt in this case is somewhere at 10-12 pct of the general debt.

Nicusor Dan requested more information from the Bucharest Mayor Gabriela Firea, showing that without these answers it would be "absurd" for the draft decision on the transfer of a part of the French Village in lieu of payment to be voted on by the councilors of the PNL and USR PLUS.

"Regarding the Constanda case, I call on the PSD mayor to come before the general councilors and the Bucharesters today and answer three questions: one - what is the current debt of the Capital City Hall, the total debt and the debt broken down, to whom are these debts?; two: what was the agreement with Constanda on the basis of which he already had 17 million euros transferred into his accounts?; and three: what is the agreement with Constanda on the basis of which she comes today and guarantees that although the land has a value - says the city hall - of 40 million euro, further for the outstanding debt of 60 million euro Constanda will not keep the accounts of the Capital City Hall blocked? Apart from this information, it would be absurd for the PNL and USR-PLUS councillors to vote on this draft decision," Nicusor Dan stressed.

He also drew attention to other projects on the agenda of the General Council of Bucharest, such as green spaces' disappearing to become construction spaces.