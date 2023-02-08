Nine people detained and over one tonne of tobacco impounded in case of economic crimes

Nine people were detained and more than a tonne of tobacco was impounded following searches carried out in Bucharest and four counties in a case file on economic crimes, the Bucharest Police informed on Wednesday, in a release sent to AGERPRES.

On Tuesday evening, the police officers of District 6 Economic Crime Investigation Service - General Police Directorate of the Municipality of Bucharest, under the coordination of a prosecutor with the Prosecutor's Office attached to the District 6 Court, carried out 17 house searches in the municipality of Bucharest and in the southeastern counties of Ialomita, Buzau, Prahova and Calarasi, at the residences of persons suspected of committing the crime of possessing excisable products subject to marking without being marked or improperly marked or with false markings above the limit of one kilogram of smoking tobacco, outside a fiscal warehouse or sale on the territory of Romania.

"In fact, during the evidence collection stage, it was established that, between October 2022 - to date, several people created two websites, through which they offered different amounts of tobacco for sale. The orders taken from customers were fulfilled through delivery companies, using fictitious names, in order to disguise the criminal activity," the cited source says.

Also, the police say, the investigation showed that the amount of 3.8 tonnes of tobacco was sold during the mentioned period.

Following house searches, the police identified and seized: approximately 1,275 kg of tobacco, several scales, a device for chopping/shredding tobacco, several barrels in which the tobacco was processed by boiling, as well as 16,000 RON, 5,500 euros and 60 grams of gold, informs DGPMB.

"The damage generated to the consolidated state budget, by non-payment of excise duties, amounts to approximately 675,750 RON," says the source.