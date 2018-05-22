Nine Romanian fatalities in road crash in Hungary, Tuesday evening

Nine Romanian citizens lost their lives on Tuesday evening in a road crash that took place near Budapest, Hungary, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

MAE also announces it has activated the crisis cell.A consular team with the Romanian Embassy in Budapest moved to the spot of the crash, as a matter of urgency, to grant consular assistance.From the data obtained by the consular team, it seems the minibus speeded in an overtaking and collided with a truck on the counter way. The accident occurred on 4 National Road in Hungary, rd 60 km from Budapest, on the way to Romania.The Foreign Affairs Ministry reminds that the Romanian citizens affected can ask for consular assistance by dialing the Romanian Embassy phone numbers in Budapest - 0036-384-76-89 and 0036-384-83-94 and 0043-1-230.95.10, their calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre of the Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the Call Center operators on an around the clock basis, or by dialing the diplomatic mission's emergency number: 0036-30-535-69-12.