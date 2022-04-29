No air traffic disruptions at Henri Coanda Airport Bucharest after bomb threat

A bomb threat to an aircraft belonging to Lufthansa that was to take off from the Henri Coanda International Airport in Bucharest was reported on Friday morning, according to the Bucharest National Airports Company (CNAB), Agerpres reports.

A task force was established at the airport in accordance with the specific procedures in force.Flight LH 1655 to Munich ETD 06:00hrs had 130 passengers on board."The aircraft was parked in an isolated area in order for the specialists to carry out specific response procedures in case of a bomb threat, which are still in progress. The passengers have been disembarked and grouped together in the boarding area of the terminal while the necessary checks have been carried out," according to CNAB.Despite the threat, air traffic at the Henri Coanda Bucharest International Airport is operating normally with no disruptions.