No case of severe hepatitis of unknown origin detected in Romania

Two suspected cases viral hepatitis in a ten-year-old and an eigh-month-old child have been ruled out as acute, severe hepatitis of unknown origin, the Ministry of Health informed on Monday.

According to the ministry, no case of acute severe hepatitis of unknown aetiology has been detected in Romania so far.

"The two suspected cases of viral liver infections in children of 10 years and 8 months old, respectively, have been ruled out as severe hepatitis of unknown origin. For correct information of the public, we want to specify that no case of acute severe hepatitis of unknown origin has been detected in Romania so far," according to the Ministry of Health, Agerpres.ro informs.

The Ministry of Education reported on April 28 two more suspected cases of acute hepatitis.

The Ministry of Health said then that the results of the lab tests were pending.

The first suspected case of hepatitis of unknown origin, later uncomfired, was recorded in a five-year-old girl. Her final diagnosis was Wilson's disease and liver failure, and she received a liver transplant on April 30.