 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

No danger to Romanians after attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Der Spiegel
zaporojie centrala nucleara

Romanian authorities have not detected any increased radioactivity after Russian forces fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, Romania's Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Friday, adding that there is no danger to Romanians.

He said that Romania's National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM), which operates under the Ministry of Environment, measures radioactivity 24/7 and will soon provide real-time information on radiation levels there, Agerpres informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.