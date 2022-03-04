No danger to Romanians after attack on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Romanian authorities have not detected any increased radioactivity after Russian forces fired at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, Romania's Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Barna Tanczos said on Friday, adding that there is no danger to Romanians.

He said that Romania's National Environmental Protection Agency (ANPM), which operates under the Ministry of Environment, measures radioactivity 24/7 and will soon provide real-time information on radiation levels there, Agerpres informs.